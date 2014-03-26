China's special envoy Zhang Yesui (C) leaves after a meeting with Malaysian government officials and authorities working on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BEIJING China's special envoy to Malaysia, Zhang Yesui, called on Wednesday for "unremitting efforts" over the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, state news agency Xinhua said.

Zhang, who is also China's vice foreign minister, met Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak earlier in the day, according to Xinhua.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Zhang to consult with the Malaysian government over the missing plane, Xinhua said.

