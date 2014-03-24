Syrian army regains ground in Damascus as rebels retreat
BEIRUT Syria's army staged a counterattack in northeastern Damascus on Monday, but there were conflicting accounts of how much ground it regained after Sunday's rebel assault.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will hold a press conference at 10.00 pm (1400 GMT) on new developments on the missing Malaysia Airlines plane, the Star newspaper said on Monday citing a government official.
No other details were given.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Nick Macfie)
MOSCOW For more than 700 days and nights, in all weathers, a small group of hardcore anti-Kremlin activists has guarded a makeshift memorial to murdered Putin critic Boris Nemtsov on a bridge opposite Moscow's Red Square.
BRUSSELS The European Union has yet to set a date for a summit to respond to Britain's notice of withdrawal but it should be between four and six weeks after March 29, the day when Britain will trigger Brexit, an EU source said on Monday.