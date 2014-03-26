North Korea may have launched several missiles Wednesday - Kyodo
TOKYO North Korea may have launched several missiles on Wednesday morning, Kyodo News reported, citing a Japanese government source.
WASHINGTON FBI Director James Comey told a House subcommittee on Wednesday he expects his agency to finish an investigation of computer files related to the missing Malaysia Airlines flight in the next one or two days.
Comey, who was testifying before an appropriations subcommittee on the FBI's 2015 budget request, said Malaysian authorities gave the FBI forensic computer materials and that the agency's review of those materials is nearly complete.
"I have teams working really around the clock to exploit that," Comey said. "I don't want to say more about that in an open setting, but I expect it to be done fairly shortly. Within a day or two we will finish that work."
Comey did not say what results he expected from the FBI's analysis. He also denied allegations that Malaysian authorities had not been open to assistance offered by the FBI in the investigation of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which has been missing for over two weeks.
The search for the plane continued on Wednesday as new satellite images revealed more than 100 objects in the southern Indian Ocean that may be debris from the jetliner. It is thought to have crashed on March 8 with the loss of all 239 people aboard after flying thousands of miles off course.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards in Washington; Editing by Peter Galloway)
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.