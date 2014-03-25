Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Captain Flight Lieutenant Josh Williams (L) discusses fuel consumption with flight engineer Warrant Officer Neil Scott-Jackson aboard an AP-3C Orion as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean after participating in the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout via Reuters

Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flight engineer Warrant Officer Neil Scott-Jackson checks systems aboard an AP-3C Orion as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean after participating in the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout via Reuters

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 look out of the windows of a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside the Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Two Chinese Air Force Ilyushin Il-76 aircrafts used in the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are towed on the tarmac of Perth International Airport, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 waits on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Australian Defence Minister David Johnston (R) listens as Air Marshal Mark Binskin, Vice Chief of Australia's Defence Force speaks to the press at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya (L) and Chairman of Malaysia Airlines Tan Sri Md. Nor Bin Md. Yusof speak to media during a news conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

A Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat moves off from the Australian Navy ship, HMAS Success, as it travels to investigate a potential object sighting in the southern Indian Ocean during the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout via Reuters

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 protest as they head to the Malaysian Embassy from Lido hotel in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Paramilitary soldiers in anti-riot gear march around the Malaysian embassy while family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 stage a rally in front of the embassy in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries on a bus before heading to the Malaysian embassy, outside Lido Hotel in Beijing March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Selamat Omar (C), father of flight engineer Mohd Khairul Amri Selamat who was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, watches a televised broadcast of a news conference given by Malaysian acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, inside a hotel in Putrajaya March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Selamat Omar, father of flight engineer Mohd Khairul Amri Selamat who was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, watches a televised broadcast of a news conference given by Malaysian acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein, inside a hotel in Putrajaya March 25, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Family members of passengers onboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 cry as they shout slogans during a protest in front of the Malaysian embassy in Beijing March 25, 2014. Dozens of angry relatives of passengers on the lost Malaysian jetliner clashed with police in Beijing on Tuesday, accusing the Southeast Asian country of 'delays and deception' a day after it confirmed the plane crashed in remote seas off Australia. About 20 to 30 protesters threw water bottles at the Malaysian embassy and tried to storm the building, demanding to meet the ambassador, witnesses said. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein (2nd R) takes questions on the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, during a news conference at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2014. Satellite data that confirmed a Malaysian jetliner missing for more than two weeks crashed in the Indian Ocean included a final electronic signal that is still being investigated, Hishammuddin said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BEIJING/KUALA LUMPUR Dozens of distraught relatives of passengers on a lost Malaysian jetliner clashed with police in Beijing on Tuesday, accusing Malaysia of "delays and deception" a day after it confirmed the plane crashed in remote seas off Australia.

About 20 to 30 protesters threw water bottles at the Malaysian embassy and tried to storm the building, demanding to meet the ambassador, witnesses said. Earlier, the relatives, many with tear-stained faces, had linked arms and chanted "Malaysian government has cheated us" and "Malaysia, return our relatives" as they marched peacefully and held banners.

The relatives' grief and anger was unleashed on Monday night after Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak announced that Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished more than two weeks ago while flying to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur, had crashed in the southern Indian Ocean.

Citing satellite-data analysis by British company Inmarsat, he said there was now no doubt that the Boeing jet came down in the ocean in one of the most remote places on Earth - an implicit admission that all 239 people on board had died.

Bad weather in the region far off Australia's western coast on Tuesday forced the suspension of the search for any wreckage, just as a series of satellite images and other sightings of floating objects had raised hopes that debris from the plane would be found.

Malaysia's confused initial response to the Boeing 777's disappearance and a perception of poor communications has enraged many relatives of the more than 150 Chinese passengers and has strained ties between Beijing and Kuala Lumpur.

Following Najib's announcement, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Hangsheng demanded that Malaysia hand over all relevant satellite analysis showing how Malaysia had reached its conclusion about the jet's fate.

In a separate statement, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said China would ask Malaysia to provide more detailed and accurate information on the plane, according to a government microblog account. Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a special envoy to Kuala Lumpur to consult with the Malaysian government, state news agency Xinhua said on Tuesday.

The U.S. State Department said the United States was cooperating with Malaysia and working to verify the data from Inmarsat and the Kuala Lumpur government about the course of the U.S.-made plane.

"Basically, we are going back and looking at how they got to where they got to and seeing if our math experts and folks can get to the same place as well," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told a regular news briefing.

ANGER, GRIEF

A group reportedly representing families issued a statement describing the Malaysian airline, government and military as "executioners" who constantly tried to delay and deceive them.

"We will take every possible means to pursue the unforgivable crimes and responsibility of all three," said the statement on the microblog of the Malaysia Airlines MH370 Family Committee.

The relatives protesting in Beijing held signs that said: "MH370, Don't let us wait too long!" and "1.3 billion people are waiting to greet the plane." They wore matching T-shirts that said: "Best of luck to MH370, return home safely."

"We've waited for 18 days and still, you make us wait. How long are we supposed to hang on?" a woman surnamed Zhang told Reuters.

The protest ended after a few hours when police told demonstrators to get on buses and escorted them away.

Criticism of the Malaysian national carrier mounted after some relatives of those on board first received the news that the search for survivors was over in an SMS, or text message, from the airline saying, "We have to assume beyond all reasonable doubt that MH370 has been lost and none of those on board survived."

At a news conference at Kuala Lumpur's international airport on Tuesday, company officials defended the move, saying the text message had only been sent as a "last resort" to ensure that some relatives did not hear the news first from media outlets.

"This is a time of extraordinary emotions, and we fully understand," said Malaysia Airlines Chairman Mohd Nur Yusof. "In fact, we really feel for the next of kin. In terms of how they react, it's emotional."

Asked whether he would resign over the crisis, the airline's chief executive, Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, said that would be a personal decision to be made later.

WRECKAGE COULD HOLD KEY

Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens less than an hour after taking off on March 8. No confirmed debris from the plane has been found since.

Investigators believe someone on the flight may have shut off the plane's communications systems. Partial military radar tracking showed it turning west and recrossing the Malay Peninsula, apparently under the control of a skilled pilot.

Recovery of wreckage could unlock clues about why the plane had diverted so far off course. Theories range from a hijacking to sabotage or a possible suicide by one of the pilots, but investigators have not ruled out technical problems.

As a result of the new satellite analysis, the international search effort has been narrowed to focus solely on the southern end of the possible route - a still-massive area of 469,000 square miles (1.2 million sq km) - Malaysian acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein told reporters.

The search site is far from commercial flight paths about 2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest of Perth, a region of deep, frigid seas known as the Roaring 40s where storm-force winds and huge waves are commonplace.

Malaysia Airlines said in a statement that it would make arrangements to fly relatives to Australia once it had approval from the investigating authorities.

Australia's Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said his department was working with the airline and Beijing to facilitate visas. Relatives would be given tourist visas with the usual fees waived, he said.

COSTLY, DIFFICULT INVESTIGATION

Najib's announcement opened the way for what will be one of the most costly, difficult air crash investigations ever. Normally, an official investigation can only begin once a crash site has been identified. That would give Malaysia power to coordinate and sift evidence.

A government source told Reuters that Malaysia would lead the investigation, but hoped other countries, especially Australia, would play a major role.

The United States said it was sending an undersea Navy drone to Australia, in addition to a high-tech black box detector, to help in the search.

But the black box detector would not arrive in the search area until April 5, Hishammuddin said, leaving only a few days to pick up locator beacons from the box that stop about a month after a crash due to limited battery life.

The so-called black boxes - the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder - record what happens during flight.

Najib said Inmarsat had performed further calculations on data gleaned from faint pings picked up by satellite that initially only narrowed the search area to two massive arcs.

Giving more details on the analysis on Tuesday, Hishammuddin said it showed that at some time after 0011 GMT - about six hours after its last sighting by Malaysian military radar on March 8 - the aircraft was no longer able to communicate with the ground station.

"This is consistent with the maximum endurance of the aircraft," he said.

He said there was evidence of a further "partial handshake" between the satellite and the aircraft eight minutes later, but that this transmission was not understood and was being analyzed.

(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard, Megha Rajagopalan and Joseph Campbell in Beijing, Stuart Grudgings, Michael Martina, Siva Govindasamy and A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur; Phil Stewart and David Brunnstrom in Washington; Jane Wardell in Sydney and Matt Siegel in Perth; Writing by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)