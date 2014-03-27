A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion takes off from RAAF base Pearce to search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Royal Air Force Sergeant Steve Barnes looks out of an observation window on a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion, as they fly over the southern Indian Ocean participating in the search for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 in this handout picture released by the Australian Defence Force March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Australian Defence Force/Handout

A South Korean Air Force (ROKAF) P-3 Orion takes off from RAAF Pearce air base March 26, 2014, to assist with the international search effort trying to locate missing Malaysia Airways Flight MH370. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool

Members of the Japan Disaster Relief Team watch the arrival of a Gulfstream 5 carrying members of Japan's Coast Guard, at RAAF base Pearce near Perth, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Will Russell/Pool

Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds satellite images as he speaks about the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, during a news conference at Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion returns to RAAF Pearce airbase from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The cockpit crew of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion are pictured upon their return to RAAF Base Pearce from a search for Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sensor Employment Manager Neville Dawson keeps watches screens displaying imagery aboard a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane

Airbourne Electronics Analyst Ben Herbert looks out an observation window from a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane

Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams (L) and Flight Engineer Scott Jones look out from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane

Flight Engineer Ron Day (L) and Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams look out from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane

Flight Lieutenant Russell Adams looks out from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane

A memorial cross and wreath in memory of the victims of missing Malaysia Airways Flight MH370 is pictured outside RAAF Base Pearce in Bullsbrook near Perth, March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool

Flight Engineer Ron Day (R) and fellow crew members look out from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane/Pool

Relatives of passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 takes picture of a screen while a slideshow is played for the passengers of the missing plane at the Lido Hotel in Beijing March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People place their candles after a candlelight vigil for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A crew member looks out an observation window from a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) AP-3C Orion aircraft while searching for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over the southern Indian Ocean March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Kane/Pool

A woman places a candle after a candlelight vigil for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

PERTH An air search of the remote southern Indian Ocean resumed on Friday, seeking to confirm if hundreds of objects spotted by satellites are debris from a Malaysian jetliner presumed to have crashed almost three weeks ago with the loss of all on board.

A Chinese Ilyushin IL-76 took off from Perth before dawn, heading 2,500 km (1,550 miles) southwest into the search area where high winds and icy weather had halted flights on Thursday.

The disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which vanished from civilian radar screens less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on a routine flight to Beijing on March 8, has gripped the world and baffled investigators.

Officials believe someone on board Flight MH370 may have shut off the plane's communications systems before flying it thousands of miles off course where it crashed into the ocean in one of the most isolated and foreboding regions on the planet.

Theories range from a hijacking to sabotage or a possible suicide by one of the pilots, but investigators have not ruled out technical problems.

The search zone centres on the latest sightings of possible wreckage that were captured by Thai and Japanese satellites in roughly the same frigid expanse of sea as earlier images reported by France, Australia and China.

"We detected floating objects, perhaps more than 300," Anond Snidvongs, the head of Thailand's space technology development agency, told Reuters. "We have never said that the pieces are part of MH370 but have so far identified them only as floating objects."

The U.S. Navy said it was sending a second P8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft to help in the search for the missing Boeing 777.

"It's critical to continue searching for debris so we can reverse-forecast the wind, current and sea state since March 8th to recreate the position where MH370 possibly went into the water," said Commander Tom Moneymaker, a U.S. 7th Fleet oceanographer.

The United States has also sent a device that can be towed behind a ship to pick up faint pings from the plane's black box voice and data recorders, but time is running out.

"We've got to get this initial position right prior to deploying the Towed Pinger Locator since the MH370's black box has a limited battery life and we can't afford to lose time searching in the wrong area," Moneymaker said.

NEW IMAGES

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority, which is coordinating the effort, said it would give details later on the search after flights were halted on Thursday.

"It's the nature of search and rescue. It's a fickle beast," Flying Officer Peter Moore, the captain of an Australian AP-3C Orion, told Reuters aboard the plane after it turned around 1,000 km (600 miles) from the search zone.

"This is incredibly important to us. The reality is we have 239 people whose families want some information and closure."

The objects spotted by the Thai satellite on Monday were between 2 metres (6.5 ft) and 16 metres (52 ft) in size and were in an area around 2,700 km (1,680 miles) southwest of Perth, Snidvongs said.

The prolonged and so far fruitless search and investigation have taken a toll, with dozens of distraught relatives of 150 Chinese passengers clashing with police and accusing Malaysia of "delays and deception".

China has repeatedly voiced its frustration with the efforts of Malaysia to find the plane. China's special envoy to Malaysia said on Thursday that Beijing was doing its best to push the Southeast Asian nation to coordinate the international search effort, state news agency Xinhua said.

Chinese insurance companies have started paying compensation to the families of passengers, Xinhua reported separately.

A U.S.-based law firm has said it expects to represent families of more than half of the passengers in a lawsuit against the carrier and Boeing, alleging the plane had crashed due to mechanical failure.

(Additional reporting by Suilee Wee in Beijing, Niluksi Koswanage in Kuala Lumpur, Stanley White in Tokyo and Amy Sawitta Lefevre in Bangkok; Writing by Lincoln Feast and Alex Richardson; Editing by Dean Yates)