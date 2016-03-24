A family member of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 which went missing in 2014 holds a banner during a gathering in front of the Malaysian Embassy on the second anniversary of the disappearance of MH370, in Beijing, China, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A photograph of debris thought to be from the missing Malaysian Airlines MH370 plane is seen in this handout photo taken on February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Blaine Gibson/Australian Transport Safety Bureau

A photograph of debris thought to be from the missing Malaysian Airlines MH370 plane is seen in this handout picture taken on February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Blaine Gibson/Australian Transport Safety Bureau

A piece of debris found by a South African family off the Mozambique coast in December 2015, which authorities will examine to see if it is from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, is pictured in this handout photo released to Reuters March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Candace Lotter/Handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia said on Thursday that a coastal search needs to be conducted around South Africa and Mozambique for potential debris from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

A piece of debris was found along the southern coast of South Africa on March 11, while another one was found off the coast of Mozambique this month.

"There is a need for us to search the South African coast to find more debris. Malaysia is sending a team there and we are currently awaiting approval from the South African authorities," said Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai on Thursday.

"The coastal search will be by a Malaysian team and focused around South Africa and Mozambique."

Liow, however, said the location for underwater search need not be changed.

