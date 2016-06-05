Civilians likely killed in Yemen raid: U.S. military
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia Airlines said on Sunday that passengers and crew on a flight from London to Kuala Lumpur suffered minor injuries because of severe turbulence.
Malaysia Airlines flight MH1, carrying 378 passengers and crew, experienced "a brief moment of severe turbulence" over the Bay of Bengal, the company said in a statement.
A "small number" of injured passengers and crew on the flight, an Airbus A380, were treated by medical officers on arrival on Sunday, the company added.
Photos shared on social media showed toppled food carts, food strewn all over the aisle and cracks in overhead passenger units.
(Reporting by Kuala Lumpur newsroom; Editing by Andrew Bolton)
WASHINGTON A deadly dawn raid on the al Qaeda militant group in southern Yemen earlier this week "likely killed" civilians and could include children, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.
BEIRUT/ISTANBUL A rapid advance by the Syrian army towards the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab risks sparking a confrontation with Turkey as Damascus seeks to stop its neighbour penetrating deeper into a strategically important area of northern Syria.
WASHINGTON The White House put Iran "on notice" on Wednesday for test-firing a ballistic missile and said it was reviewing how to respond, taking an aggressive posture towards Tehran that could raise tensions in the region.