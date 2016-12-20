KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia said on Tuesday that it has not abandoned hope of finding missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and that it remains to be seen how a new report by investigators could help locate the aircraft.

Investigators searching for the missing plane recommended on Tuesday that the search area be extended by 25,000 sq km (9,650 sq miles). Australia - one of three search countries along with Malaysia and China - rejected the recommendation, citing a lack of "credible evidence" to extend the search.

In a statement, Malaysia said it remains to be seen how the report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau can be used to help identify the aircraft's specific location.

"I wish to reiterate that the aspiration to locate MH370 has not been abandoned and every decision made has and will always be in the spirit of cooperation among the three nations," Malaysian transport minister Liow Tiong Lai said.

