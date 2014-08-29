A member of ground crew works on a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane on the runway at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

KUALA LUMPUR Shares in Malaysia Airlines MASM.KL (MAS) will be suspended on Friday ahead of a material announcement.

MAS said its shares will be suspended from 9 a.m. local time (2:00 a.m. BST), confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

The share suspension comes ahead of the announcement of the airline's planned restructuring, which could include job cuts and a change in top management.

Khazanah Nasional, the airline's majority shareholder, will be holding a press conference on MAS at 3 p.m. local time(8:00 a.m. BST) on Friday.

MAS reported a net loss of 307.04 million ringgit (58.66 million pounds) in its second quarter and said its earnings in the second half will be hit by lower passenger bookings after the two jet disasters this year.

(Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)