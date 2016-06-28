Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR A grenade attack on a bar in Malaysia wounded eight people, including a Chinese national, police said on Tuesday, ruling out terrorism as a motive.
The attack on the Movida bar in Puchong, a town on the outskirts the capital, Kuala Lumpur, took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning, when customers were watching live screening of the Euro soccer tournament.
Selangor state deputy police chief Abdul Rahim Jaafar told reporters the suspected motive was either business rivalry, revenge, or a target killing.
"We are still investigating who the suspects are, but the motives could be business rivalry, revenge, or one or more of the victims could have been a target," he said.
In a similar attack in 2014, a man was killed while 12 others were wounded when a bomb exploded outside a pub in Kuala Lumpur.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Pressure on French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to pull out of the election race grew on Thursday as some lawmakers in his own camp urged him to abandon his bid in the face of a fake work scandal to save the conservatives from defeat.
BUCHAREST A Romanian cabinet minister resigned on Thursday over a government decree that could effectively amnesty dozens of officials accused of corruption, a move that has triggered countrywide protests.