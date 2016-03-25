People browse and shop inside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's consumer price index MYCPI=ECI in February rose to a seven-year high at 4.2 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The inflation rate is the highest since December 2008 when it hit 4.4 percent.

The rise was attributed to higher costs for food and consumer goods, according to data from the Statistics Department.

The consumer price index was above the median forecast of 4.0 percent in a Reuters poll, and up from 3.5 percent in January.

The central bank has an inflation target of 2.5-3.5 percent this year. It said in January inflation was expected to peak in the first quarter before moderating, as low energy and commodity prices persist.

