KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's police chief said on Saturday that a suspected militant arrested in a metro station in Kuala Lumpur had confessed to planning a suicide attack in the country.

The 28-year-old male was arrested on Friday with weapons and documents related to the Islamic State group, police said.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the suspect confessed to planning a suicide attack in Malaysia after receiving orders from a foreign IS member in Syria. No other details were immediately available.

He said three other people suspected of being supporters of Islamic State were also arrested between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15. The three were arrested at Kuala Lumpur international airport after they returned from Turkey, where they were detained for trying to make their way into Syria.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Praveen Menon; Editing by Kim Coghill)