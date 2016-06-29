Iran confirms missile test, drawing tough response from Trump aide
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian anti-corruption authorities said they had arrested on Wednesday a senior national opposition leader who has been under investigation for abusing his position as chief minister of Penang.
The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said Lim Guan Eng was arrested at his offices in Penang, an opposition-held state.
Lim, who is also secretary-general of the federal opposition Democratic Action Party, will be detained until Thursday morning when he is expected to be formally charged, a MACC source said.
The exact charges he faces were not spelt out.
The MACC said in March this year that it started investigating Lim after a report which accused him of abusing his position by securing a two-storey bungalow on the island state at below market price in July last year.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
DUBAI Iran said on Wednesday it had test-fired a new ballistic missile, prompting a tough response from a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump.
ATHENS Greece reported mass incursions by Turkish military aircraft on Wednesday, amid tensions over Athens' failure to hand over Turkish soldiers Ankara accuses of involvement in a coup attempt.
PARIS France's Francois Fillon accused his opponents in the government on Wednesday of fomenting a scandal in an attempt to scuttle his presidential campaign, as a new poll showed him no longer favourite to win power.