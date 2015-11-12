KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Thursday he will give a statement to the anti-graft agency soon over funds worth 2.6 billion ringgit (£392 million) that were transferred into his bank accounts.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that investigators looking into debt-laden state investor 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) found that funds were moved into Najib's accounts, sparking a political crisis for Najib and his government.

Najib denies wrongdoing or taking any money for personal gain and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the money was a political donation from an unidentified Middle East benefactor.

"I will provide my statement to MACC soon with regards to the political donation," Najib wrote on his Facebook page. "It is my intention to provide full cooperation in this case's investigation as it has caused various accusations and slander."

At the end of August, tens of thousands of Malaysians rallied to call for his resignation.

Malaysia's troubled economy and weakened currency have spooked investors as local authorities promise to wrap up 1MDB investigations by the end of the year.

