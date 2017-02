KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian riot police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday at a crowd of protesters who had converged on the centre of the capital city Kuala Lumpur.

At least 25,000 protesters had marched on the city's historic Merdeka (Independence) square to demand changes to an electoral system they say is unfair ahead of national polls that could be held within months.

