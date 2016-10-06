KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's attorney-general's office said on Thursday it had yet to receive any request for additional assistance from Switzerland in probing state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The office said in a short statement that it remained committed to international cooperation and "will appropriately consider" such a request once received through diplomatic channels and in line with local laws.

Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said on Wednesday it was seeking further help from Malaysia in its investigation.

