KUALA LUMPUR Two Malaysians, suspected of links to al Qaeda, have been arrested in Lebanon, Malaysia's foreign minister Anifah Aman said on Sunday.

Local newspapers said the two were believed to have been trying to make their way to Syria to join the 19-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad, where Islamist militants are taking an increasingly prominent role.

The two, aged 28 and 21, were arrested on October 18 and were expected to appear in court on Monday, the foreign minister said in a statement.

In Beirut, a Lebanese judiciary official confirmed that two Malaysian nationals had been arrested on charges of terrorism and links to al Qaeda.

Anifah said Malaysian officials would meet the pair and provide consular services. "The case is still being investigated by the Lebanese authorities and the ministry of foreign affairs is closely monitoring the case," he said.

