U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the Affordable Care Act in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

KUALA LUMPUR U.S. President Barack Obama has cancelled an official trip to Malaysia next week after the U.S. government went into a shutdown, Malaysian media quoted Prime Minister Najib Razak as saying on Wednesday.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will represent Obama in Malaysia for the visit instead, government-linked newspapers in Malaysia said.

The Malaysian Prime Minister's office did not respond to repeated calls seeking confirmation.

Wrangling in the United States between Obama and congressional Republicans has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Paul Tait)