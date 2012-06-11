Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Yinson Holdings Bhd (YINS.KL) and its partner PetroVietnam Technical Services Corp have won a $737.3 million marine transport contract from a joint venture between oil firms from the two countries, according to a stock exchange filing.
The joint venture is between oil major PetroVietnam and Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas PETR.UL.
"Despite the recent decline in crude oil prices ... the board believes that the prospects of (the) proposed joint venture shall be positive," Yinson said in the filing on Monday.
The job had previously been awarded to Fred Olsen Production FOP.OL for $500 million but it fell through after financial difficulties at the Norwegian firm, according to local business daily, The Edge Malaysia.
Yinson shares have risen some 63 percent so far this year, far outperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index's .KLSE 2.61 percent rise.
Yinson shares rose 1.43 percent by 11.30 a.m. (0330 GMT), while the stock index was up 0.52 percent.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Siva Sithraputhran and Paul Tait)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.