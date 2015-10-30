Officials carry an injured woman off the speed boat of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen (not pictured) after an explosion onboard, in Male, Maldives September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Waheed Mohamed

KUALA LUMPUR A man suspected of involvement in the attempted assassination of Maldives President Abdulla Yameen last month was deported on Friday from Malaysia to the Indian Ocean archipelago, police in Kuala Lumpur said.

The Maldives foreign ministry identified the suspect as Hamid Ismail, who it said worked as "investment ambassador" for the island nation south of India best known for its tourist resorts.

The foreign ministry confirmed he was arrested in connection with an investigation into a Sept. 28 blast on a speedboat transporting President Abdulla Yameen after his return from the Muslim haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Yameen was unhurt but his wife and two aides were injured.

Maldives Vice President Ahmed Adheeb was arrested on Saturday in connection with the explosion. Defence Minister Moosa Ali Jaleel was sacked in mid-October.

Ismail was arrested in Kuala Lumpur with four other Maldives residents on Wednesday. Malaysian police said the others were also deported, but the Maldives foreign ministry said: "Four Maldivians held by Malaysian police with Hamid Ismail were released today. They were not deported."

A commission probing the explosion said in a statement on Thursday that Saudi investigators had reported they had found traces of "RDX, a chemical rated as a high explosive and the main element used in making powerful explosives such as C4."

Yameen, 59, has provoked street protests in Maldives with a crackdown on political dissent, including the arrest of the country's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Nasheed.

Nasheed was sentenced to 13 years' jail this year on terrorism charges that have caused an international outcry.

Maldives Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon denied on Tuesday that dissident politicians were trying to unseat Yameen and said he was in control.

(Reporting by Trinna Leong in Kuala Lumpur and Daniel Bosley in Male; Editing by Tom Heneghan)