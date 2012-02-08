MALE Ex-Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed said on Wednesday he was forced to step down at gunpoint on and urged his successor to step down.

"Yes, I was forced to resign at gunpoint," Nasheed told reporters after his party meeting a day after his resignation. "There were guns all around me and they told me they wouldn't hesitate to use them if I didn't resign.

"I call on the chief justice to look into the matter of who was behind this coup. We will try our best to bring back the lawful government."

The Maldives, one of the world's most famous luxury tourist destinations, installed Mohamed Waheed Hassan Manik as president on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear who was holding the guns.

