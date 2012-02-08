MALE Police in the capital of the Maldives fired tear gas and used batons against protesters angry at the ouster of former President Mohamed Nasheed who said he was forced to resign "at gunpoint."

Hundreds of Nasheed's supporters protested in Republic Square, near the police and military headquarters. A Reuters witness saw tear gas being fired after authorities closed off the square.

A member of Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party told demonstrators by megaphone: "Don't be afraid. This is a lawful gathering so express your opinion but don't do anything unlawful."

Police attacked the protesters with tear gas and some of were baton charged including women and some were arrested, the Reuters witness said.

On the streets leading out of Republic Square, dozens of flip-flop slippers favoured by Maldivians lay abandoned or broken after protesters fled.

Nasheed's ouster followed weeks of opposition protests and a mutiny by police.

(Reporting by Bryson Hull in Male; Editing by Nick Macfie)