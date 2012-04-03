Malians queue to stock up on petrol at a garage in the capital Bamako April 3, 2012. Malians queued to stock up on petrol at garages around the capital Bamako on Tuesday after neighbours including Ivory Coast and Niger launched trade and diplomatic sanctions, including the... REUTERS/Luc Gnago

ADDIS ABABA The African Union (AU) on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Mali's military coup leader and his allies, who are preventing a return to constitutional order in the West African nation.

"(The African Union decides) to impose with immediate effect a travel ban and asset freeze to the leader of the military junta, as well as entities contributing to impeding the return of constitutional order in Mali," Ramtane Lamamra, AU Commissioner for Peace and Security, told journalists following a meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Lamamra also said the AU endorsed the decision by Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states to activate their standby force.

