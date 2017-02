BAMAKO Renegade Malian soldiers who earlier said they had seized power in the West African state declared an immediate curfew on Thursday "until further notice".

Captain Amadou Sanogo, whose title was given as president of the newly formed National Committee for the Restoration of Democracy and State (CNRDR), went on state television to urge calm and condemn any pillaging.

(Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Mark John; Editing by Louise Ireland)