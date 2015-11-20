PARIS French special forces are at the hotel where Islamist gunmen took hostages in the Malian capital earlier on Friday, France's defence minister said.

"In response to a request by Malian authorities, the defence minister ... has decided to send a unit of special forces," a defence ministry statement read over the telephone to Reuters said.

"The unit has been asked to help Malian security forces with regard the ongoing Bamako hotel Radisson hostage situation."

The forces have been on site since 14h00 French time (1300 GMT), the minister said.

An official declined to say how large the unit was. As part of its 3,500-strong Barkhane counter-terrorism force in West Africa, France has between 250-500 special forces in the region.

The Interior Ministry said earlier on Friday it was sending a team of elite armed police officers to Bamako.

(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Leigh Thomas)