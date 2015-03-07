RIGA One of five people killed in a gun attack at a restaurant in Mali was a Belgian security officer with the European Union delegation in Mali, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Saturday.

EU foreign ministers attending a meeting in the Latvian capital expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the Mali attack, who included some EU citizens, Mogherini told a news conference.

"One of the victims, a Belgian citizen, was a security officer at the European Union delegation in Bamako," she said.

"This terrorist act strengthens even more our resolve to help fight terrorism throughout the region," she said in a separate written statement.

