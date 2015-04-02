BAMAKO Unknown attackers fired shells at a United Nations base on the outskirts of a town in northern Mali early on Wednesday, residents told Reuters.

Separately, a Malian army base also came under attack, sparking a firefight that left three assailants dead and two others captured, Malian officials said.

Mali's desert north suffers frequent militant attacks despite a French-led operation to drive out Islamic fighters following a Tuareg uprising there in 2012.

"We are worried by shells being fired in the direction of the (U.N.) military base," said a resident in the town, Ansongo. He said helicopters were flying over the town, which is about 100 km (60 miles) southeast of Gao.

A military source said a child had been killed in the attack and two peacekeepers were injured. A spokeswoman for the MINUSMA peacekeeping force said she did not have any details on the incident.

It said in a statement in February that a battalion from Niger was based at Ansongo and that it would shortly be reinforced with a U.N. police unit.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen carried out a dawn raid on a Malian army base in Boulkessi, in the Mopti region near the border with Burkina Faso.

"Our soldiers pushed them back, killing three and taking two prisoners," Souleymane Dembele, a military spokesman said.

MINUSMA has been seeking to broker a peace deal between the northern rebels and the government. The rebels have refused to sign and talks are deadlocked.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by David Lewis and Emma Farge; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)