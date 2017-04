BAMAKO Unknown assailants attacked a U.N. peacekeeping base and a Malian army checkpoint on the outskirts of Mali's northern city of Timbuktu early on Friday, residents and military sources said.

Bodies lay on the ground near the U.N. compound, where Nigerian forces are based, a resident said. Gunfire continued to ring out from the base.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra and Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)