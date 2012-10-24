ADDIS ABABA The African Union on Wednesday approved a political road map for Mali that foresees elections by April, a move aimed at restoring stability after a coup last March, a senior AU official said.

"The road map provides for elections to be held 12 months after the return to constitutional order, meaning April," AU Peace and Security Commissioner Ramtane Lamamra told Reuters.

An interim president was appointed in Mali in April after mutinous soldiers staged a coup against the then president, Amadou Toumani Toure.

The AU earlier announced the lifting of Mali's suspension from the pan-African bloc.

