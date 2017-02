ADDIS ABABA The African Union lifted Mali's suspension from the pan-African bloc on Wednesday, a senior AU official said, as the West African nation grapples with the fallout from a March coup and the occupation of its north by Islamist militants.

"(The Peace and Security) Council decides to lift the suspension of Mali from the activities of the AU. Mali is therefore invited to participate in full," Ramtane Lamamra, AU Peace and Security Commissioner, told reporters in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

