Scuffles, tear gas as anti-police protests reach Paris
PARIS Anti-police protests in the aftermath of alleged police brutality in a Paris suburb earlier this month descended into violence in the French capital on Wednesday night.
PARIS A French citizen has been kidnapped in southwest Mali, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, stressing the hostage had not been seized in the north of the country which is controlled by Islamists.
Mauritanian state media had earlier reported that a French national had been taken hostage near the Malian town of Kayes.
"I confirm that a French national has been kidnapped in the southwest of Mali - that means not in the part where there was the most danger," Hollande told a joint news conference with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in Paris.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor said on Thursday she would pursue an investigation into fake work allegations surrounding presidential candidate Francois Fillon, dealing a new blow to the ex-prime minister's faltering election campaign.
MOSCOW The Kremlin said on Thursday political turbulence in the United States was delaying the resumption of better relations between Washington and Moscow, which are needed to tackle global problems.