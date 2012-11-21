Third suspect arrested in Malaysia over murder of North Korean
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police made a third arrest on Thursday in their hunt for the people involved in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
NOUAKCHOTT A French citizen has been kidnapped in Mali near the border with Mauritania and Senegal, a Mauritanian security source and Mauritanian state media said on Wednesday.
The man had crossed into Mali from Mauritania by car on Tuesday morning and had been kidnapped near the Malian town of Kayes, according to state press agency AMI.
The Mauritanian security source confirmed the information, but provided no new details.
An official at the Foreign Ministry in France said it could not immediately confirm the kidnapping and was making checks.
The north of Mali is controlled by Islamist groups, who have hijacked a rebellion by Tuareg separatists after a coup in March that toppled the government.
Six French nationals are already in the hands of kidnappers in the Sahara, and Paris is the most vocal supporter of a planned international intervention aimed at wresting the territory from the Islamists' control.
BAGHDAD A car packed with explosives blew up on Thursday in southern Baghdad, killing at least 48 people and wounding 55, security and medical sources said, in the deadliest such attack in Iraq this year.
KARACHI, Pakistan A suicide bomber attacked a crowded Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan on Thursday, police said, with local media reporting at least 25 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in the latest in a wave of bombings this week.