BRUSSELS The European Commission said on Friday it had suspended its development operations in Mali while it waited for clarity on the situation in the country after Thursday's coup.

EU Development Commissioner Andris Piebalgs said the decision did not affect humanitarian aid.

"Mali has achieved steady development progress in recent years which can only be preserved in a stable and democratic environment," Piebalgs said.

"In the face of the deteriorating security situation in the north of Mali and the looming food crisis in the region I urge all the parties to take care of the civilian population and ensure respect for human life."

He repeated an EU call for restoration of the constitutional order and for democratic elections as soon as possible.

(Writing by Rex Merrifield)