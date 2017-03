Men set up a stage for a campaign rally next to a poster for Malian presidential candidate Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (known as IBK) in Bamako, Mali, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

BAMAKO Soumaila Cisse has conceded defeat in Mali's presidential election runoff and congratulated his rival Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Cisse's campaign manager said on Monday.

"Yes, it just happened ... He went to see IBK to congratulate him," Gougnon Coulibaly told Reuters, referring to Keita by the initials he is universally known by.

