BAMAKO Malian former Prime Minister Ibrahim Boubacar Keita holds a comfortable lead and could win an outright first round victory in a high-stakes presidential election, the West African nation's minister of territorial administration said on Tuesday.

Voters turned out in large numbers on Sunday, eager for a fresh start after a March 2012 coup allowed separatist and al Qaeda-linked rebels to seize the desert north last year.

It took an offensive by thousands of French troops in January to scatter them into the desert and mountains.

"After one third of votes counted, one candidate, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has a wide margin compared with the other candidates," Colonel Moussa Sinko Coulibaly told journalists in the capital Bamako.

"If maintained, (it means) there will not be a need for a second round," he said.

Coulibaly, whose ministry is in charge of organising the elections, refused to give exact numbers but said the results reflected voting across the country and had been certified by the elections commission.

While voting was peaceful and observers have largely praised the polls, the announcement of results will likely fuel tensions between Keita's supporters and his rivals, who say they will challenge the results if there is no second round.

