BRUSSELS The European Union has offered to host an international meeting on Mali next month, a spokesman for EU foreign police chief Catherine Ashton said on Monday.

"We have offered to host on February 5 a ministerial meeting of the international support and follow-up group on the situation in Mali. That will be organised together with the African Union, ECOWAS (regional West African grouping) and the United Nations and will be organised in Brussels," spokesman Michael Mann told a regular European Commission briefing.

