BAMAKO Pro-government militias clashed on Thursday with northern Mali separatist rebels near the flashpoint town of Menaka, scene of repeated violations of a ceasefire agreement.

The fighting in Tin-Fadimata, around 30 km (20 miles) north of Menaka, pitted GATIA militia and the pro-government wing of the Arab Movement of Azawad (MAA) against the mainly Tuareg fighters of the separatist Coordination of Movements of Azawad (CMA).

Militia spokesman Sidi Elmedhi Ag Albaka said pro-government fighters took the town from the separatists. The claim could not be independently verified and separatist fighters denied they had lost Tin-Fadimata.

CMA spokesman Almou Ag Mohamed said the separatist rebels were moving towards Menaka.

"GATIA attacked our positions early this morning ... There is intense fighting," he said.

Mali's United Nations peacekeeping mission and a senior officer with Mali's army, the FAMA, confirmed the clashes.

"FAMA are positioned in Menaka to protect the population," army spokesman Colonel Souleymane Maiga said. "If the CMA want to take the town, they'll have to deal with the FAMA."

A spokeswoman for the U.N. mission said its troops had been sent to the area and would prevent the fighting from coming within five km (three miles) of the town.

"Then the civilian population would be at risk. We warned them that's the line they should not cross," Radhia Achouri said.

Violence has continued in northern Mali despite a 2013 French-led intervention that pushed back al Qaeda-linked fighters who had seized two-thirds of the country.

A ceasefire deal was signed between the government, its allies and northern separatist groups last year, but violations of the agreement have increased since pro-government fighters seized Menaka late last month.

Most rebel groups boycotted the signing of a peace agreement last week and have given it only initial approval.

(Reporting by Souleymane Ag Anara, Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Roche)