Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS French forces engaged in a fierce clash with Islamist militants in a mountainous region of northern Mali on Wednesday, France's Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
"A violent clash between the Barkhane (French) forces and a large number of armed terrorists took place in the Tigharghar valley," Le Drian said during a parliamentary hearing.
He said the fighters were possibly linked to al Qaeda's north African wing, AQIM, and the clashes had just finished.
A French army spokesman could not immediately give more details on the clashes.
France dispatched thousands of troops to its former colony early last year to retake control of northern towns that had been overrun by separatists and rebels linked to al Qaeda in 2012 following a coup in the capital Bamako.
It has since turned that operation into the 3,000-strong Barkhane counter-terrorism mission spanning from Mauritania to southern Libya.
Le Drian on Monday criticised the slow deployment of U.N. peacekeepers in Mali's volatile northern region and said he would send more troops to the area while the United Nations builds up its presence there.
(Reporting By Emile Picy; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.