PARIS A French soldier was killed in northern Mali on Wednesday morning during an operation against a terrorist group, the French president's office said.

The death brings to 10 the number of French soldiers killed in Mali since France launched its military operation in January 2013 to drive out Islamist militants who had seized control of the country's north.

The sergeant was in a commando parachutist unit conducting an operation in the mountainous Adrar des Ifoghas region, the statement from the president's office said.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage; editing by Andrew Roche)