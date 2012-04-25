BAMAKO Mali's interim leaders named the country's first post-coup government on Wednesday, to help in their struggle to restore political stability and allow the army and regional powers tackle a crisis in the rebel-held north.

Soldiers who took power on March 22 hold all three key security posts, according to a decree signed by the interim prime minister and president and read out on state television.

The rest of the cabinet is made up of civilians, mostly technocrats and Malians who worked outside the country during the rule of ousted President Amadou Toumani Toure.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)