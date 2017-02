OUAGADOUGOU One Italian and two Spanish hostages freed in Mali arrived by airplane in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou on Thursday, a Reuters reporter who saw their arrival said.

The trio were released by Islamist fighters in northern Mali on Wednesday but their return had been delayed by bad weather.

The three, who were kidnapped in Algeria last October, arrived in Ouagadougou on board a Burkina Faso military plane.

(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by David Lewis; editing by Mark john)