MADRID/BAMAKO An Italian and two Spanish hostages were freed in northern Mali on Wednesday by the al Qaeda-linked MUJWA Islamist group, the Spanish government said on Wednesday.

The three aid workers were seized in a refugee camp near Tindouf, Algeria, last October and were then believed to have been transferred to northern Mali, which is now controlled by a mix of Islamist groups.

A Spanish government spokesman said Ainhoa Fernandez and Enric Gonyalons had been freed but had not been handed over yet due to storms in the area. A Spanish plane would fly to the area in the coming hours to bring them back home.

The spokesman also confirmed the release of Italian aid worker Rossella Urru.

Earlier a member of Ansar Dine, another Islamist group operating in the region, said he believed the trio were in the hands of mediators from Burkina Faso, the region's main hostage negotiator.

There was no immediate comment from Burkinabe mediators, who have led efforts to free a number of Western hostages seized by groups linked to al Qaeda who have collected millions of dollars in ransom payments from the trade in recent years.

Mauritania's ANI news agency reported on its website www.ani.mr that Mamne Ould Oufkir, who had been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping was freed overnight.

The agency cited an unnamed "informed" source saying that Oufkir was transferred to an unknown location. ANI said the move could have been the first step in process of freeing the Western hostages. It was not clear whether he was a member of MUJWA.

(Reporting by David Lewis, Adama Diarra; and Teresa Madrano in Madrid; Editing by Alison Williams)