Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BAMAKO Two employees of humanitarian group Medecins du Monde's Belgian chapter were seriously injured on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in hit a landmine in restive northern Mali, the organisation and a local official said.
"Around noon...a Medecins du Monde vehicle triggered a mine on the road from Kidal to the airport," the group said in a statement posted on its website. "The vehicles two occupants, including the driver, are seriously injured."
The statement was accompanied by a photo showing the twisted wreckage of a 4x4 bearing Medecins du Monde's logo.
Medecins du Monde said that there was no indication that the organisation had been specifically targeted.
Adama Kamissoko, the governor of Kidal, told Reuters that the vehicle had been on its way to the airport to pick up an arriving delegation. The injured aid workers, both Malian, were evacuated to the capital Bamako for treatment, he said.
Mali was thrown into turmoil after Islamist fighters linked to al Qaeda took advantage of a 2012 Tuareg-led rebellion and subsequent army coup in Bamako to seize control of the country's north.
A French military intervention drove the Islamists out of cities and towns last year, but sporadic attacks continue.
A Red Cross vehicle carrying five people went missing earlier this month between the northern towns of Gao and Kidal.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.