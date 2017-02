BAMAKO Mali's leading political parties rejected on Wednesday an offer by the junta to hold a national convention to discuss a handover of power to civilians, saying it doubted the talks would bring about a legitimate government.

"The holding of the convention is contrary to and incompatible with a return to constitutional order," the FDR grouping of some 50 political parties and civil society groups said in a statement.

