Death toll in Egypt church bombing reaches 21, 50 injured: state television
CAIRO The death toll in a church bombing in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Tanta has climbed to 21, with 50 more injured, state television said on Sunday.
BAMAKO Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita underwent an operation at a hospital in Paris this week as part of treatment for a benign tumour on his neck, the presidency said in a statement late on Wednesday.
Keita, 71, who has served as president of the West African nation since 2013, was operated on for a parathyroid adenoma in a procedure on Tuesday described by the presidency as routine.
"The after effects are generally simple ... The recovery is progressing normally," the statement said.
West and Central African nations, home to a number of long-serving leaders, often lack transparency with regards to the health of heads of state, a fact that regularly fuels rumours of serious illness.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams)
WASHINGTON A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving towards the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula as a show of force, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, as concerns grow about North Korea's advancing weapons programme.