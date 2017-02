BAMAKO Hundreds of protesters entered Mali's presidential palace unopposed on Monday and said they would remain there until interim civilian president Dioncounda Traore resigned, a Reuters witness said.

The protesters tore up images of Traore and called for him to be replaced by Captain Amadou Sanogo, the officer who led the March 22 military coup, the witness said. Soldiers positioned at the palace stood by as the civilians entered the buildings.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland)