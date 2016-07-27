British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
BAMAKO Randgold Resources' (RRS.L) Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex in Mali is currently on track to beat its 2016 production guidance, CEO Mark Bristow told reporters late on Wednesday.
Loulo-Gounkoto, the company's flagship operation in the West African nation, was targeting output of 670,000 oz of gold this year, according to the company's website, up from 630,167 oz last year.
"Loulo-Gounkoto complex is currently on track to beat its 2016 production guidance and continue to produce more than 600,000 ounces of gold annually for the next 10 years with a life of mine which well exceeds that horizon," Bristow said.
Speaking in the capital Bamako, he said that while Morila, Randgold's other gold mine in Mali, was approaching the end of its lifespan, it would continue to remain profitable for the next three years.
Mali is Africa's third-largest gold producer after South Africa and Ghana. Randgold's operations constitute between 7 and 11 percent of its gross domestic product, Bristow said.
Randgold's operations constitute between 7 and 11 percent of its gross domestic product, Bristow said.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.