GAO/BAMAKO Soldiers in the Malian army deserted the main military bases around the key northern town of Gao on Saturday after a rebel assault, military and civilian sources said.

One civilian source said rebels already occupied the two main bases around the town while another source just one of the two camps was now under rebel control. A Reuters reporter in Gao said there was no fighting in the town itself.

