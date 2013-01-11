Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
LONDON Britain supports France's decision to give military support to the government in Mali to stem an advance by Islamist rebels, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday.
"UK supports (the) French decision to provide assistance to (the) Government of Mali in the face of (the) rebel advance," Hague said in a message on Twitter.
A Foreign Office spokesman said Hague was offering his "political support".
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.