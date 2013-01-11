LONDON Britain supports France's decision to give military support to the government in Mali to stem an advance by Islamist rebels, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday.

"UK supports (the) French decision to provide assistance to (the) Government of Mali in the face of (the) rebel advance," Hague said in a message on Twitter.

A Foreign Office spokesman said Hague was offering his "political support".

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; editing by David Milliken)