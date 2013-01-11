Explosion, gunfire reported at hospital in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union will speed up preparations to send a team to Mali to train the country's army after Islamist rebels seized the strategic northern town of Konna, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday.
Condemning the rebel attacks, Ashton said the situation underlined the need for "enhanced and accelerated international engagement" to help restore state authority throughout Mali.
"The European Union ... will accelerate preparations for the deployment of a military mission to Mali to provide training and advice to the Malian forces," she said in a statement.
The EU approved plans in December to send about 200 trainers to Mali to improve the effectiveness of the Mali army. The first trainers had been due to arrive in late February or early March.
The European Union would look at targeted sanctions against all groups affiliated to militant organisations "if need be", Ashton said.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Sebastian Moffett)
KABUL An explosion and gunfire were reported near a military hospital in the Afghan capital, Kabul, close to the U.S. embassy, officials said on Wednesday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with North Korea after a rise in tensions that led to reciprocal travel bans after the half-brother of the North's leader was killed in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday.
BEIJING Japan needs to get over its anxiety about China, face the fact that its big neighbour is becoming revitalised and move the relationship forward instead of backward, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.